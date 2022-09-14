Advisory Services Network LLC Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,190,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

