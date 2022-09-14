Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,744 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 3.8 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

