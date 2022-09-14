Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $9.65. Aemetis shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 368,171 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Aemetis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

