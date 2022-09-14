Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,861 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

