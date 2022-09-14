Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,861 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.