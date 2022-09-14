Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 3,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,028. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

