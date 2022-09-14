Affinia Financial Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,170,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 41,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. 126,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

