Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
