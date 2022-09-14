Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Further Reading

