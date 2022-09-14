Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 3.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 33,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,624,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

