Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

