Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alumina Price Performance

AWCMY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

See Also

