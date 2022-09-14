Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 567,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.