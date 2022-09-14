AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.78

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 1583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

The stock has a market cap of $976.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

