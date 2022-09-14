Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 730.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,962 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

