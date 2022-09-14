América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.60

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $17.24. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1,061 shares.

América Móvil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

About América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

