América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.60

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $17.24. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1,061 shares.
América Móvil Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.
Institutional Trading of América Móvil
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMOV)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.