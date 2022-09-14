Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $245.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.13.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

