Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Target Price at $58.50

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Desjardins raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOWFF opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.28% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.