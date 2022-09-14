Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Decreases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lowered its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas comprises 4.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 2.29% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $49,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 624,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.