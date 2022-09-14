Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $9.04 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 332,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Nielsen comprises about 0.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.25. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

