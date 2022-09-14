Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Sells 607,500 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. cut its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607,500 shares during the quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.58.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

