Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) is Quilter Plc’s 10th Largest Position

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.36% of Ares Management worth $85,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

