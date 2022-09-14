Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.10. 684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argus Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

