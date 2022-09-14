Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. cut its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform makes up about 10.9% of Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. owned about 7.75% of Arco Platform worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.