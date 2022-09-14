Armor Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up 0.6% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

