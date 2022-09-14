Armor Advisors L.L.C. Sells 11,524 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises approximately 3.6% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Royal Gold worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

