Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

