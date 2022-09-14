Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

