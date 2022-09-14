Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.27.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.