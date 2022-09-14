Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASH. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

