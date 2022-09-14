ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in August

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ASMPT

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.