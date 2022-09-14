Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Assurant by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $7,715,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.