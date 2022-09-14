Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,881 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 5,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,223. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

