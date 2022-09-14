Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. 164,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

