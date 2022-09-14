Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.33. 38,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

