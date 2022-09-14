Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,593 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. 26,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.