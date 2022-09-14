Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,856 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 5,318,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

