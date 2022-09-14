Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,140 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,041. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

