Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $183.67. 74,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,165. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

