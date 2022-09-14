aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $22.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

LIFE stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma



aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.



