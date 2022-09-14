Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

