Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 11,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

