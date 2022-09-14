Azuki Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $114,858.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

