B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.33. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 14,325 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

