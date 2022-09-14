B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 8,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.
