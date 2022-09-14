Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s current price.
BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.
Baidu Stock Down 5.9 %
Baidu stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.