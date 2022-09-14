Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Baidu stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $40,158,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

