Banano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,094.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Banano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $96,094.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004249 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004661 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,934,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

