BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 142.6% in August

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

