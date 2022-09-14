Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Up 429.3% in August

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 429.3% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance
NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
