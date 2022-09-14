Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Banner worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.