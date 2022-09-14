Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Up 357.4% in August

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 357.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 153,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Banyan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

