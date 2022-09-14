Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 165,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.