BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 2.2 %

BBSEY stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 77.57% and a return on equity of 68.10%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BBSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

